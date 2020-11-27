Published: 7:47 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

Ipswich saw one of the biggest rises in coronavirus case rates for the seven days to November 23 – jumping from 92 to 157.8 per 100,000 people.

According to the latest rolling seven-day figures from the government, Ipswich saw 216 new Covid-19 cases and was alongside Medway in Kent and Harlow in Essex for areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days (November 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Elsewhere in the county, Babergh dropped from 141.2 per 100,000 to 103.2, while East Suffolk was also down from 88.6 to 64.9.

West Suffolk (down to 50.8) and Mid Suffolk (down to 43.3) also remain among the areas with the lowest Covid-19 case rates in the country.

In Essex, Tendring remained the area with the lowest Covid-19 case rate, down from 62.8 to 60 per 100,000 people.

Isle of Wight – down from 82.5 to 38.8 per 100,000 people – had the lowest coronavirus case rate in the country for the seven days to November 23.

A majority of areas in England (298 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 841 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23 - the equivalent of 560.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 655.0 in the seven days to November 16.

It was announced yesterday that Suffolk would be placed in Tier 2 of the government’s system when the country leaves the national lockdown on December 2.