Police 'extremely concerned' for woman missing for more than three weeks

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:51 AM August 4, 2022
Officers are extremely concerned for a missing 19-year-old Ipswich woman who may have travelled to Lowestoft

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 19-year-old Ipswich woman who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Skye Savannah Southgate has been missing from Ipswich since on July 18. 

She has been described as a white female, 5ft 7ins, slim build, with long dark brown hair. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Skye may be in the Lowestoft area. 

The spokesman added: "Officers are extremely concerned for Skye and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101."

