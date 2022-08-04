Police 'extremely concerned' for woman missing for more than three weeks
Published: 6:51 AM August 4, 2022
Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 19-year-old Ipswich woman who was last seen more than three weeks ago.
Skye Savannah Southgate has been missing from Ipswich since on July 18.
She has been described as a white female, 5ft 7ins, slim build, with long dark brown hair.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Skye may be in the Lowestoft area.
The spokesman added: "Officers are extremely concerned for Skye and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101."