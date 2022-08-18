News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:03 PM August 18, 2022
The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in a café near Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to St Matthew's Street just after 11.30am on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from Star Express All Day Breakfast Café.

Engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations attended the incident.

More to follow

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An application has been submitted for a premises licence at 2A St Margaret's Plain in Ipswich.

Application submitted for new store in Ipswich

Abygail Fossett

person
Six people have been arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Six arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The drug dealers were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk Live News

Drug dealers jailed after police seize cocaine from van and home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to baby Harry who was killed in a serious crash in Clacton

'My darling boy' - Mum's tribute to six-month-old baby who died after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon