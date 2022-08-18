Breaking
Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre
Published: 12:03 PM August 18, 2022
- Credit: Giovanni De Lellis
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in a café near Ipswich town centre.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to St Matthew's Street just after 11.30am on Thursday.
Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from Star Express All Day Breakfast Café.
Engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations attended the incident.
More to follow