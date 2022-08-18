Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre

Breaking

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in a café near Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to St Matthew's Street just after 11.30am on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from Star Express All Day Breakfast Café.

Engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations attended the incident.

More to follow