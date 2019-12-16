Nostalgia: Fun-filled afternoon with street performers in Ipswich in 1986
PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 December 2019
Ivan Smith
Thirty-three years ago Ipswich town centre was a hive of activity, colour and fun as a day of street entertainment was held.
A variety of street entertainers took part in the event, which was mainly centred around the Cornhill.
There was music, performances, comedy and clowning around as the team showed off its talents to the crowds of shoppers and supporters.
Ipswich Star photographer Ivan Smith captured a musical duo dressed in a Madness-esque 80s style, in jackets, hats and shades to perform a banjo duet, while another playful duo posed with their smoking pipes, next to a canon which puffed out a lot of smoke when it was fired during their act.
Do you remember entertainment acts performing in the streets of Ipswich in early spring in 1986 - or did you take part in the event?
