Nostalgia: Fun-filled afternoon with street performers in Ipswich in 1986

A Highland band, regally dressed, played music for the people Picture: IVAN SMITH Ivan Smith

Thirty-three years ago Ipswich town centre was a hive of activity, colour and fun as a day of street entertainment was held.

Clowning around in the streets of Ipswich Picture: IVAN SMITH Clowning around in the streets of Ipswich Picture: IVAN SMITH

A variety of street entertainers took part in the event, which was mainly centred around the Cornhill.

The people of Ipswich turned up in the town centre for a street fun day in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH The people of Ipswich turned up in the town centre for a street fun day in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

There was music, performances, comedy and clowning around as the team showed off its talents to the crowds of shoppers and supporters.

A puff of smoke caused by the canon which was blasted by one of the entertainers Picture: IVAN SMITH A puff of smoke caused by the canon which was blasted by one of the entertainers Picture: IVAN SMITH

Ipswich Star photographer Ivan Smith captured a musical duo dressed in a Madness-esque 80s style, in jackets, hats and shades to perform a banjo duet, while another playful duo posed with their smoking pipes, next to a canon which puffed out a lot of smoke when it was fired during their act.

A banjo playing duo performed in Ipswich town centre in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH A banjo playing duo performed in Ipswich town centre in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Do you remember entertainment acts performing in the streets of Ipswich in early spring in 1986 - or did you take part in the event?

There were a variety of different acts at the Ipswich street fun day in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH There were a variety of different acts at the Ipswich street fun day in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk