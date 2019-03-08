Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The last section of the former Franciscan Way underpass is to be finally filled in this month.

The subway under Franciscan Way was filled in during the remodelling of the junction; File Picture: ARCHANT The subway under Franciscan Way was filled in during the remodelling of the junction; File Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council is to pour concrete foam into the subway ramp beside Franciscan House that has been sealed off ever since the roundabout was closed and converted into traffic lights in 2012/3.

Most of the underpass was filled in as part of that work, but the ramp was left and has to be regularly cleared of water.

Now the concrete will be poured in during a three-week operation from August 12 and then it will be covered with topsoil and landscaped by the end of September.

Pavements will be closed during the work, but the roads should be largely unaffected - except when a skip is installed at the side of Franciscan Way at the end of September.

And the bus stop on Princes Street outside Franciscan house will be out of action later this month as it will be used for storage.