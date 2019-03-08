Do you remember Ipswich in 1985?
PUBLISHED: 11:35 04 July 2019
The Antiques Roadshow and It's A Knockout feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, which looks back at Ipswich in 1985.
Sidegate Primary School in Ipswich encouraged the children to create their own art, such as drawings and models for their art festival.
At Princes Street Fire Station, firefighters held their open day with crowds gathering to see how firefighters would handle different situations.
Meanwhile the Corn Exchange was transformed into the set of Antiques Roadshow, as experts gave evaluations on old family heirlooms.
Castle Hill School put on their very own It's A Knockout themed day, as students and teachers alike dressed up to do different challenges out on the schools fields.
Along the Waterfront, tall sailing ships came in for a short visit to the marina as members of the public got the chance to see these large boats up close,
And finally at Broke Hall School, the children got together to show off their artwork that they made during the school year.