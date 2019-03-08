Nostalgia

Do you remember Ipswich in 1985?

Did you go to Sidegate Lane School in 1985? Picture: ARCHANT

The Antiques Roadshow and It's A Knockout feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, which looks back at Ipswich in 1985.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children of Sidegate Lane hold their very own arts festival Picture: ARCHANT Children of Sidegate Lane hold their very own arts festival Picture: ARCHANT

Sidegate Primary School in Ipswich encouraged the children to create their own art, such as drawings and models for their art festival.

Firefighters at Princes Street station put on demonstrations on how they would tackle a car fire Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Firefighters at Princes Street station put on demonstrations on how they would tackle a car fire Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

At Princes Street Fire Station, firefighters held their open day with crowds gathering to see how firefighters would handle different situations.

The Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile the Corn Exchange was transformed into the set of Antiques Roadshow, as experts gave evaluations on old family heirlooms.

Tall ships lined the waterfront as visitors came to see the spectacle Picture: IVAN SMITH Tall ships lined the waterfront as visitors came to see the spectacle Picture: IVAN SMITH

Castle Hill School put on their very own It's A Knockout themed day, as students and teachers alike dressed up to do different challenges out on the schools fields.

Children at Broke Hall School showing off their artwork to the rest of the school Picture: ARCHANT Children at Broke Hall School showing off their artwork to the rest of the school Picture: ARCHANT

Along the Waterfront, tall sailing ships came in for a short visit to the marina as members of the public got the chance to see these large boats up close,

And finally at Broke Hall School, the children got together to show off their artwork that they made during the school year.