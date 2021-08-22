News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our pictures from Summertime Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 3:42 PM August 22, 2021    Updated: 4:44 PM August 22, 2021
Chloe and Grace. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chloe and Grace enjoying the Summertime festival on Ipswich Waterfront this weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This weekend families from across Ipswich have enjoyed having a festival back on the Waterfront with superheroes, fairground rides, live music and fireworks.

Teddy and Albert. Ipswich Waterfront festival

Teddy and Albert on Ipswich Waterfront meeting the superheroes at the Summertime festival - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Albert. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Albert enjoying the fairground at Ipswich Waterfront over the weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organised by Ipswich Borough Council, Summertime Ipswich was smaller than the usual Maritime Festival with rides and stalls at the far end of the Waterfront close to the Cult Bar and Aurora. 

On Saturday night festivalgoers along the Waterfront were able to enjoy a special firework display and there was a programme of live music from the BBC Introducing Stage across both days. 

Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Festivalgoers on the Waterfront were in safe hands - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily and Evie. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily and Evie having fun at the fairground on the Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for the town centre, praised the atmosphere at the festival, she said: "The events team were so excited to put on an event again." 

Cllr Barber is hopeful the full Maritime Festival will make a return in the future adding: " As soon as we can have it back we will do."     

Charisma. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charisma making the most of the rides on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dylan. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dylan trying to hook a duck on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


You may also want to watch:

Waterfront News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia train at Needham Market

Suffolk Live | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Guests were evacuated from The Mariners Freehouse, Trimely St Mary, after lunch today when a fire br

Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Victory Mica Hardware and DIY in Garrick Way, Ipswich, has now closed down

Retail

Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon