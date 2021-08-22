Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our pictures from Summertime Ipswich?
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
This weekend families from across Ipswich have enjoyed having a festival back on the Waterfront with superheroes, fairground rides, live music and fireworks.
Organised by Ipswich Borough Council, Summertime Ipswich was smaller than the usual Maritime Festival with rides and stalls at the far end of the Waterfront close to the Cult Bar and Aurora.
On Saturday night festivalgoers along the Waterfront were able to enjoy a special firework display and there was a programme of live music from the BBC Introducing Stage across both days.
Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for the town centre, praised the atmosphere at the festival, she said: "The events team were so excited to put on an event again."
Cllr Barber is hopeful the full Maritime Festival will make a return in the future adding: " As soon as we can have it back we will do."