Published: 11:24 AM May 3, 2021

Zoe has been working for the Papworth Trust for more than seven months - Credit: Papworth Trust

An Ipswich support worker for adults with learning disabilities is walking 100 miles to raise money for Papworth Trust, after seeing the impact of lockdown on charity fundraising.

Zoe Knagg is raising money to support crucial activities run by the trust in Ipswich.

She started the challenge in mid-April and said: “I have been working for Papworth Trust for just over seven months, supporting adults with learning disabilities.

"Covid-19 has been a tough time for everyone — especially for the customers I work with.

"Me and my boyfriend Jake are walking 100 miles to raise money for Papworth Trust to help the customers I work with.

"Any money donated will help towards improving facilities and activities for our customers in Ipswich.”

Jo Revitt, corporate partnership fundraiser at Papworth Trust, said: “This is absolutely fantastic – a massive thanks to Zoe for taking on the challenge.

"If you can support this brilliant effort please donate on the Just Giving page."