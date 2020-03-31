Gallery

Nostalgia: Fun in Ipswich’s swimming pools through the decades

Youngsters in the pool at St Helens Primary School in Ipswich in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Whether for fun in the sun, sport or fundraising, swimming is one of our most popular pastimes and the best form of exercise.

An undated photograph of a swimming gala for pupils of Landseer Road School, Ipswich at Pipers Vale Pools. Can you tell us more about this photograph? Picture: DAVID KINDRED An undated photograph of a swimming gala for pupils of Landseer Road School, Ipswich at Pipers Vale Pools. Can you tell us more about this photograph? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Our gallery here shows people swimming in pools around the Ipswich area from the 1960s to 1990s.

It’s hard to believe the quartet of teenage girls – and many of the youngsters behind them – caught by the poolside at the Broomhill open pool back in spring 1966 will now be in their late 60s or even early 70s.

At Piper’s Vale in 1972 youngsters were braving the outdoors and taking part in a Christmas swim, while we also feature two school pools – St Helen’s Primary, where the school has had a pool since the 1960s, in 1992 and Priory Heath Infants in 1977.

Members of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Swimming pool in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT Members of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Swimming pool in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Little is known about the picture of the Landseer School swimming gala at Piper’s Vale.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos? Do they bring back memories? Contact Judy Rimmer on judy.ruimmer@archant.co.uk