Nostalgia: Fun in Ipswich’s swimming pools through the decades
PUBLISHED: 14:18 01 April 2020
Whether for fun in the sun, sport or fundraising, swimming is one of our most popular pastimes and the best form of exercise.
Our gallery here shows people swimming in pools around the Ipswich area from the 1960s to 1990s.
It’s hard to believe the quartet of teenage girls – and many of the youngsters behind them – caught by the poolside at the Broomhill open pool back in spring 1966 will now be in their late 60s or even early 70s.
At Piper’s Vale in 1972 youngsters were braving the outdoors and taking part in a Christmas swim, while we also feature two school pools – St Helen’s Primary, where the school has had a pool since the 1960s, in 1992 and Priory Heath Infants in 1977.
Little is known about the picture of the Landseer School swimming gala at Piper’s Vale.
