E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Fun in Ipswich’s swimming pools through the decades

PUBLISHED: 14:18 01 April 2020

Youngsters in the pool at St Helens Primary School in Ipswich in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Youngsters in the pool at St Helens Primary School in Ipswich in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Whether for fun in the sun, sport or fundraising, swimming is one of our most popular pastimes and the best form of exercise.

An undated photograph of a swimming gala for pupils of Landseer Road School, Ipswich at Pipers Vale Pools. Can you tell us more about this photograph? Picture: DAVID KINDREDAn undated photograph of a swimming gala for pupils of Landseer Road School, Ipswich at Pipers Vale Pools. Can you tell us more about this photograph? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Our gallery here shows people swimming in pools around the Ipswich area from the 1960s to 1990s.

You may also want to watch:

It’s hard to believe the quartet of teenage girls – and many of the youngsters behind them – caught by the poolside at the Broomhill open pool back in spring 1966 will now be in their late 60s or even early 70s.

At Piper’s Vale in 1972 youngsters were braving the outdoors and taking part in a Christmas swim, while we also feature two school pools – St Helen’s Primary, where the school has had a pool since the 1960s, in 1992 and Priory Heath Infants in 1977.

Members of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Swimming pool in 1972 Picture: ARCHANTMembers of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Swimming pool in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Little is known about the picture of the Landseer School swimming gala at Piper’s Vale.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos? Do they bring back memories? Contact Judy Rimmer on judy.ruimmer@archant.co.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is this the friendliest street in Ipswich?

Residents of Cemetery Road have shown the benefits of community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On this day in Town’s history: anguish of Bent’s penalty miss against Chelsea

The top tier of the North Stand, in use for the first time, during the 0-0 draw against Chelsea on April 1, 2002. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Police issue CCTV image after alcohol stolen from petrol station

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a quantity of beer and wine was stolen from an Esso garage in Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Nostalgia: Fun in Ipswich’s swimming pools through the decades

Youngsters in the pool at St Helens Primary School in Ipswich in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24