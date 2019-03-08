'Their shame and their cowardice will be with them forever' - Parents of Tavis speak out following killers' sentencing

A statement was read out on behalf of Tavis's mother, Sharon Box Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ parents have said that the sentencing of the 17-year-old’s killers will never compensate for the loss of their son.

Neville Aitkens, Candice Sobors and Helen Forbes outside Ipswich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Neville Aitkens, Candice Sobors and Helen Forbes outside Ipswich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A statement was read out on behalf of Mrs Box outside Ipswich Crown shortly after Tavis' killer's were sentenced to a minimum of 104 years.

“Today's sentencings may have given us some comfort, but they will never make up for the void left in our lives.

“Tavis' killing was as senseless, as it was brutal and barbaric. Barely a minute goes by when Tavis is not in our thoughts.

“A light has gone out in our lives.

“For others, life will move on after today. For us it is hard to see a way forward.

“Every birthday, every Christmas, every Mother's Day, every anniversary will be constant reminders of someone so precious who is no longer with us.

“Never again will we see my Tavis' beautiful smile, or the love in his eyes.

“What I would give to hear his voice again and have the opportunity to tell him I love him one last time.

“This is what those who killed him in such an evil, cold-blooded, cowardly attack have taken from us.

“Tavis had everything to live for. He had the opportunity to have a wonderful life, one full of love and happiness.

“Now he will be remembered as just another victim of knife crime.

“I can never forgive those who took Tavis' life.

“Their shame and their cowardice will be with them forever.

“I can only hope that when they are alone with their thoughts they will be haunted by their actions for the remainder of their days.

“To honour Tavis' memory we have set up Tav's Life, a community organisation to help vulnerable young people.

“Our aim is to make a difference and prevent them getting involved in a gang lifestyle by helping them to lead positive lives.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in getting justice for Tavis, and all those who have helped us during the worst nightmare imaginable.

“It is one we will continue to endure.

“I would also like to thank the media for the respect it has shown our family since Tavis's death.”

Tavis' step-sister Candice Sobors read a statement on behalf of Tavis' father Neville Aitkens.

“Whatever sense of justice we feel today cannot impossibly compensate for the loss of Tavis.

“My family will never get over his death.

“It is impossible to fully convey the devastation and emptiness we feel without him.

“Every day is a struggle.

“Every memory of the young man we knew and loved so dearly brings us joy and heartache is equal measure.

“Joy because we had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

“Heartache because of the wickedness and cruelty that cut his life so short.

“This is what we will have to live with for the rest of our lives.

“The young men who killed Tavis have not only destroyed his life and our lives. They have destroyed their own.

“We can only hope that during the time they spend in prison they will reflect on what they have done and feel true remorse.

“This is their burden to carry as much as it is ours.

“They, and they alone, are responsible for my son's death.

“I hope the sentences they have received show how senseless it is to carry knives.

“So many lives have been lost or damaged beyond repair because of knife crime.

“In a civilised society this cannot continue, otherwise it will only lead to more tragedy and heartbreak.

“Finally I would like to thank everyone who has shown us kindness and support during the most difficult time of our lives.

“Thank you also to the police and prosecution teams for all they have done to achieve justice for Tavis.

“Thank you.”