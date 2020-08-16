Meet Ipswich Town’s adorable child super fans

Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh, now aged six, has been a life-long Ipswich Town fan. Picture: STACIE CHENERY Archant

Even before they knew how to walk and talk, these little super fans were destined to support Ipswich Town for the rest of their lives.

Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh was first pictured in an Ipswich Town kit at just three days old. Picture: STACIE CHENERY Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh was first pictured in an Ipswich Town kit at just three days old. Picture: STACIE CHENERY

And if these adorable pictures are anything to go by, the Blues have some of the most passionate young supporters who will cheer them on in the years ahead.

Town already have thousands of fans who have stuck with the club for years through thick and thin, from the legendary Bobby Robson era to the more challenging recent years under Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert.

Some of these youngsters might be too young to remember the revered glory years - but their dedication and enthusiasm is up there with the biggest fans.

Raegan Daniels, from Ipswich, is pictured in an assortment of ITFC-related baby clothing - including one that says: “I’m not walking and talking yet and I already hate Norwich City FC.”

Raegan Daniels, now aged four, has been an Ipswich Town supporter all her life. Picture: SARAH THORPE Raegan Daniels, now aged four, has been an Ipswich Town supporter all her life. Picture: SARAH THORPE

She is now four years old and while her mum Sarah Thorpe jokes that “she didn’t have much choice, with her dad Stuart being a life-long town fan and previously a season ticket holder”, she certainly seems very happy with her chosen club.

Stacie Chenery says her daughter, Baileigh, is “forever a Tractor Girl”.

Her parents kitted Baileigh out in a replica Blues kit when she was just three days old and even took her along to meet stars, such as current captain Luke Chambers, for a cuddle.

Raegan Daniels, now aged four, has been an Ipswich Town supporter all her life. Picture: SARAH THORPE Raegan Daniels, now aged four, has been an Ipswich Town supporter all her life. Picture: SARAH THORPE

There aren’t many stages of Baileigh’s young life where she hasn’t been dressed in Town memorabilia - and now aged six, she was one of the first to get her hands on Town’s new 2020/21 season strip.

“Baileigh is your typical six-year-old, always dancing and singing, making everyone laugh,” says Stacie.

“She brightens up the room with the smallest of smiles.

Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh has met many Ipswich Town players. Here she is pictured with current captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STACIE CHENERY Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh has met many Ipswich Town players. Here she is pictured with current captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STACIE CHENERY

“I kind of don’t think she had a choice as what team to support as she followed mummy’s love for the team. I was born and raised a Tractor Girl due to my grandparents and it’s just followed in suit.

“Ever since she was a baby we have taken her to the meet and greet sessions with the players and she gets really excited when she gets to have her pictures with them.

“She loves going to the games, I took her to her first away game last year to Colchester and she was mesmerised by it all.

“I can tell she will forever be a Tractor Girl, she keeps asking when she can go back to watch them.”

Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh, now aged six, has been a life-long Ipswich Town fan. Picture: STACIE CHENERY Stacie Chenery's daughter Baileigh, now aged six, has been a life-long Ipswich Town fan. Picture: STACIE CHENERY

Born during the coronavirus lockdown, four-month-old Ava-Rose Young could be Ipswich Town’s youngest fan.

Dad Connor Young has already kitted her out in an Ipswich Town shirt - and if her beaming smile is anything to go by, Ava-Rose is very happy with the club of her choice.

“She’s quite a happy baby and we’re going to try and get her to support Ipswich,” he said.

Ava-Rose Young is Ipswich Town's newest fan. Picture: CONNOR YOUNG Ava-Rose Young is Ipswich Town's newest fan. Picture: CONNOR YOUNG

“I’ve supported Ipswich through thick and thin. Hopefully, she’ll be able to see them in the Premier League one day.

“It would be great to go to Wembley as a family to see them play.”

He plans to take Ava-Rose to a game “as early as possible”, probably when she is about two years old.

