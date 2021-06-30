NHS worker does Tractor Boys proud at England's historic win over Germany
- Credit: James Ling
NHS worker and Ipswich Town fan James Ling "tried his luck" to get Euro tickets on Saturday morning and was there for the historic moment that England beat Germany.
But Mr Ling did not forget about his League One team when he arrived at Wembley Stadium, proudly showing off the Tractor Boys' flag to the crowds.
He said when the Three Lions scored two goals to Germany's none the atmosphere was "incredible".
"There was so much noise and singing," he said.
"We were so lucky to get tickets and go. I was so nervous about the game beforehand but we couldn’t wait. It's something we will remember forever."
The NHS worker, who works in IT at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, explained how he got tickets.
"We just tried our luck on Saturday morning and got them on the UEFA website," he said.
England is set to play Ukraine this Saturday in the quarter-finals at 8pm.