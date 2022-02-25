News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Town Hall lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:29 PM February 25, 2022
Ipswich Town Hall has been lit in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine 

Ipswich Town Hall has been lit in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill has been lit in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The council has decided to do this in order to show solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. 

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said: "Lit by blue and yellow from tonight will be our Town Hall in the heart of Ipswich.

"I know many Ipswich residents are deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and worried about the safety of its people as they fight back against the illegal invasion by Russia. 

"We are joining with councils around the world as we stand in solidarity by displaying the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.”

This comes after Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that Thursday's invasion will have "profound implications for all", and described it as the "darkest day for Europe since WWII".


