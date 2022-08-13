News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Architects plan to create town hall wedding venue

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM August 13, 2022
Entrance Hall and staircase town hall

The plans would see the Town Hall take over from St Peter House as the town’s official register office. - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

An Ipswich architect has unveiled plans to create a wedding venue at the town hall.

Nicholas Jacob Architects' plans will update and refurbish the Pickwick Room and Reading Room, making them more appropriate for marriage ceremonies.

Once the refurb is complete, the Grade II listed building, built in 1868, will take over from St Peter House as the town's official register office.  

Lead architect for Nicholas Jacob Architects, Hugh Bunbury said: “It is exciting to be designing a new interior to complement this very fine building, and to create something special for wedding couples.

“We are pleased to be assisting Ipswich Borough Council in realising this refit in a short timescale.

“Our proposals will greatly improve The Pickwick Room, making it a stunning place for couples to tie the knot, while remaining true to the historic purpose and heritage of the town hall.”

PIckwick Room

The Pickwick Room - which is part of the plans and will be updated and refurbished. - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

PIckwick Room

The town hall is Grade II listed, built in 1868. - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

