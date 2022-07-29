Ipswich Town legend celebrated with event and song

George Baker from Ipswich has created a song all about Kevin Beattie, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut for Ipswich against Manchester United - Credit: Malcolm Thompson/Archant/George Baker/Mark L Bailey

A new song has been created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie's debut for the Blues.

Ipswich singer-songwriter George Baker, 70, has written a song about the Town legend, for the Kevin Beattie Foundation's event happening in August.

Widely regarded as Ipswich's best-ever player, Kevin Beattie made his debut for Town when he was just 18 years old against Manchester United at Old Trafford 50 years ago.

Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - Credit: Archant

Life-long Ipswich fan, George, who lived through the years of Kevin Beattie, and was 10 when Ipswich won the first division in 1962, said: "I am a passionate Ipswich fan. I said yes because I thought it was a great idea.

"I understand to an extent to which The Beat was adored by the people of Ipswich and what an incredible player he was, and how he made himself so accessible to everybody and in truth, there are no words to describe how much The Beat meant to people."

A special 'Beat Goes On' event is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kevin Beattie making his debut and will include a hot buffet, former footballers as special guests, and a raffle, with signed England, Liverpool and Manchester United shirts to be won.

George Baker has written a song all about Kevin Beattie and his career from when he arrived at Ipswich to his death - Credit: Mark L Bailey/George Baker

The event is in aid of MS Society, which the Kevin Beattie Foundation know would have been his choice, as Kevin's wife Maggie suffers from the illness.

Malcolm Thompson, founder of the Kevin Beattie Foundation said: "Having listened to George's previous song, Proud to wear the blue, I asked if he would be able to do a special song to celebrate Kevin's 50th anniversary of his debut.

"When the song was sent to me with the video, I was emotionally taken back.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation founder, Malcolm Thompson, with an Ipswich shirt at Newcastle United, who support the foundation - Credit: Malcolm Thompson

"The whole song is done like a story about Kevin's career at the club from the moment he arrived as a kid to sadly, his passing.

"I urge all Town fans to listen and watch the video because it really is brilliant. It even has a great chorus which summed Kevin up, we did all love The Beat and he did love us Town fans too."

The song can be found on www.kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk, and tickets for the event on August 13, can be bought by emailing Malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk, with each ticket costing £25, including the buffet and programme.