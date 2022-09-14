Ipswich station 'very busy' as people travel to pay respects to Queen

Ipswich station has been "very busy" as people flock to London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

Ipswich train station has been "very busy" as people flock to London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Greater Anglia said large numbers of people travelled to the capital on Wednesday as the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Since the monarch's passing on September 8, just over 5,000 people used Ipswich Station to get to London between September 9 and 13.

And the rail company expect the station to only get busier over the next few days.

In a statement, Greater Anglia said: “The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.

"Where possible, we will be running some extra services and customers should check journey planners for the most up to date information.”

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall.

Thousands of people across the county have taken their spots in the queue as the public prepares to pay its last respects.

The line has the capacity to stretch back 10 miles, with no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Doors opened at 5pm on Wednesday and, at 5.20pm, a tracker showed the queue was around 2.9 miles long, stretching as far as London Bridge.

Greater Anglia has advised residents hoping to pay their respects to the Queen to plan their journeys ahead of time.

A company spokesman said: “Many people from across the country will wish to travel in the coming days to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the rail industry is working hard to enable people to do that.

“However, we would urge people to check service details before travelling and to be prepared for very busy trains and stations.

"For up-to-date travel information, please check nationalrail.co.uk or greateranglia.co.uk. For London travel information visit tfl.gov.uk."