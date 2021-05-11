Published: 11:30 AM May 11, 2021

Ipswich Transport Museum is to reopen on May 23. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Ipswich Transport Museum is preparing to open for the first time in 2021 at the end of next week.

It will open its doors on Sunday, May 23, from 11am to 4pm and be open every Sunday from then on.

During school holidays it will also be open on weekdays from 1pm to 4pm and is open on the Saturdays of bank holiday weekends.

The museum was able to open for a few weekends last autumn with social distancing, but has not been able to open this year due to the lockdown restrictions.

The museum will be operating a two-metre social distancing rule - but visitors will be able to get on to some of the exhibits to really find out what they are like.

The children's play area will be open as will the Sunshine Tearoom with full table service.



