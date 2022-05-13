News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Travellers pitch up in Chantry Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:23 PM May 13, 2022
A group of travellers have pitched up in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

A group of travellers have pitched up in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

A number of travellers have pitched up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks. 

Around 10 caravans have been spotted in Chantry Park in the town. 

It is not known when the travellers arrived in the park. 

A group of travellers have pitched up in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

A group of travellers have pitched up in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said the council was doing everything it could to "recover full possession" of the park. 

He added: “Our parks are for leisure use by the public and we do not accept unauthorised occupation.

"We are taking the necessary steps to recover full possession of Chantry Park."

