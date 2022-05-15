Gallery: 14 pictures from the Ipswich Twilight Races 2022

Gallery

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of people – from dedicated club runners to youngsters and family groups – took part in the revival of the Ipswich Twilight Races on the Waterfront on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There were three races – a 5K event for anyone that attracted entries from across the south of England, a Daily Mile event for youngsters and a Most Active County family race.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. Adrian and Logan Hockley. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event took place at the Waterfront near the University buildings and the perfect weather boosted the runners and attracted crowds of spectators to see the return of a favourite summer event after two years of Covid restrictions.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich 5k races are a warm-up event for the town's 10k Twilight Races on Friday July 15 when competitors really will be racing the sunset as they take part in three hours of racing in the town.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carl Ashton, assistant race director, said: "We are very pleased with how the event went and we were very lucky with the weather. It’s great to see this event and the 10k return this year after the pandemic and we hope everybody who took part or watched had a good time."

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said 475 runners had taken part in the 5k race with 120 each in the Daily Mile and Most Active County event.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Twilight Races are all part of the Festival of Suffolk which is bringing a number of events to the county to help mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. Ross Hammond taking part in one of the races. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Race results:

5k race fastest men:

1, Kieran Clements 14 mins 17 secs.

2, Dylan Evans 14.20

3, James Petterson 14.31

5k race fastest women:

1, Katy Snelgrove 18.35

2, Emily Bradley 18.38

3, Libby Brown 18.49

Daily Mile Race:

1, Harry Wiseman 8.12

2, Cole Pryke 8.22

3, Dominic Gooding 8.29

Most Active County race:

1, Alfie Ripman, 7.30

2, Christopher Sillik 7.58

3, Aurora Miley 8.03.

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of runners took place in the Twilight Races on the Ipswich Waterfront. Logan Hockley came fourth in his wave. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



