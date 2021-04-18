Published: 3:39 PM April 18, 2021

Crowds returned to the vegan market in Ipswich on Sunday - Credit: Katy Sandalls

It was a busy day for Ipswich's vegan market on Sunday as shoppers looked to make the most of eased lockdown restrictions.

The market, run by Suffolk Market Events, was the first vegan market of the year after a successful 2020 and was held on Ipswich's Cornhill.

In total, 25 stall holders set up shop in the centre of town with everything from fudge to bagels on offer for visitors to try and buy.

The first of four vegan markets was held in Ipswich on Sunday - Credit: Katy Sandalls

"It's really good," said Rachel Dalton-Thorpe who runs healthy snack company Good to Go.

"It feels like a little bit of normal."

She said that the good weather and opening of other shops had been a real impetus for people to come out.

This weekend's market was the first of four markets set to take place on the Cornhill in the coming months.

The next vegan market will take place on May 16 with further events set to take place on July 18 and September 19.

There were 25 different stalls at the Ipswich vegan market - Credit: Katy Sandalls



