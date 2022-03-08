Vigil to be held in Ipswich town centre for victims of war in Ukraine
- Credit: Timothy Bradford
A vigil will be held in Ipswich town centre in support of the people of Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.
The vigil will take place on the Cornhill at 5.30pm on Wednesday, Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed.
The event will be in solidarity with all who have suffered because of the invasion of the eastern European country.
Ipswich Town Hall has already been lit up in blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – as a show of support.
The vigil will be led by Tom Mumford, vicar of St Mary-Le-Tower Church and will include contributions from the mayor of Ipswich, councillor Elizabeth Hughes, archdeacon Rhiannon King and Simon Barrington, former chief executive of International Relief Charity, Samaritan’s Purse UK.
During the vigil there will be a period of silence will be held during which those attending will be invited to shine a light – so people are being asked to being a candle or a tea light in a jar or a torch.
Ms Hughes said: "It is important that we in Ipswich come together as a community to show our solidarity with the people who are suffering as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
"I hope to see you at the vigil on the Cornhill tomorrow to do so."