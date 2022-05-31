Fire breaks out in sixth-floor flat on Ipswich Waterfront

11:20 AM May 31, 2022

A fire broke out in a flat in a building near the University of Suffolk on Ipswich Waterfront.

Eleven Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from across the county were called to the scene at about 10.40am on Tuesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a fire had broken out in a sixth-floor flat at the Neptune Marina building in Coprolite Street, off Duke Street.

No injuries have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

Duke Street was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the incident.

A stop was called by the fire service at 11.24am.