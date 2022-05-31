News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire breaks out in sixth-floor flat on Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:20 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM May 31, 2022
Emergency services in Duke Street, Ipswich

Emergency services in Duke Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A fire broke out in a flat in a building near the University of Suffolk on Ipswich Waterfront.

Eleven Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from across the county were called to the scene at about 10.40am on Tuesday.

Fire engines and police in Coprolite Street on Ipswich Waterfront

Fire engines and police in Coprolite Street on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a fire had broken out in a sixth-floor flat at the Neptune Marina building in Coprolite Street, off Duke Street.

No injuries have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

Duke Street was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the incident.

The fire broke out in a sixth-floor flat, a Suffolk police spokesman said

The fire broke out in a sixth-floor flat, a Suffolk police spokesman said - Credit: Archant

A stop was called by the fire service at 11.24am.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police are reminding people to only call them in an emergency

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash hotspots in Ipswich have been revealed

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich town centre closed after crash involving motorcyclist

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Generic - Binmen picture. Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres 'r

Suffolk Live News

When will bins be collected in Ipswich this Bank Holiday weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Josh Byworth in the doorway of his new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich

Retail

'I am so excited': New store owner on his dream come true

William Warnes

person