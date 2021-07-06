Fire crews tackle tarmac mixer blaze on Ipswich Waterfront

Published: 4:17 PM July 6, 2021

The tarmac mixer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews were called to Ipswich Waterfront to tackle a blaze in an industrial tarmac mixer.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to Cliff Quay, in Cliff Lane, at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Earlier today #FireCrews dealt with a fire 🔥 in an industrial tarmac mixer at #CliffQuay, #IpswichDocks.



Working alongside site staff, the crews 👩‍🚒 with 2 breathing apparatus wearers, working at height kit and a hose reel extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/ONpFPvZ4JJ — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) July 6, 2021

Firefighters worked with staff members working at the site to contain the blaze using a hose reel.

Fire crews were called out to Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A stop was called by the fire service just over an hour later at 2.26pm.



