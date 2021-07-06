Fire crews tackle tarmac mixer blaze on Ipswich Waterfront
Published: 4:17 PM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews were called to Ipswich Waterfront to tackle a blaze in an industrial tarmac mixer.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to Cliff Quay, in Cliff Lane, at 1.10pm on Tuesday.
Firefighters worked with staff members working at the site to contain the blaze using a hose reel.
A stop was called by the fire service just over an hour later at 2.26pm.