News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crews tackle tarmac mixer blaze on Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:17 PM July 6, 2021   
The tarmac mixer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon

The tarmac mixer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews were called to Ipswich Waterfront to tackle a blaze in an industrial tarmac mixer.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to Cliff Quay, in Cliff Lane, at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters worked with staff members working at the site to contain the blaze using a hose reel.

Fire crews were called out to Ipswich Waterfront

Fire crews were called out to Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A stop was called by the fire service just over an hour later at 2.26pm.


You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988

Nostalgia

Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Football | Video

Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A new Honey + Harvey coffee shop is set to open in Ipswich this summer, in the former Mambos in Queen Street

Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Home Office figures show 584 people were receiving Section 95 support in Redbridge at the end of Jun

Drug dealer living in Ipswich wins appeal against deportation

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon