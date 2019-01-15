Overcast

Drugs and cash seized as four people arrested

15 January, 2019 - 10:40
Kelly Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Four people have been arrested after police officers carried out a search warrant on a property in a town street.

Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT), which is part of Suffolk Constabulary, said its officers had executed the warrant in Kelly Road, Ipswich on Friday, January 11.

Four people were arrested and drugs, cash and digital devices seized, although those arrested were later released under investigation.

On Monday, January 14 officers from the SNT Tweeted: “#Ipswich Police executed a search warrant in Kelly Road.

“Four persons were arrested and drugs, digital devices and cash seized.

“All four released under investigation pending enquiries. Report criminal activity anonymously to crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Kelly Road in Ipswich is situated off London Rad, close to Chantry Park and the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate.

People can report any suspicious activity they see to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by calling Suffolk police on 101.

