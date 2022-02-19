Walking in a Window Wanderland! Houses to light up in Ipswich
For the third year running, houses in Ipswich will light up their windows in a fantastic display of creativity and community spirit next weekend.
Houses in Warwick Road have been filling their windows with imaginative displays for three years, but have now been joined by their neighbours in the surrounding streets.
“We like trying to make our street look really positive, and show that people really care about their community,” explained one of the organisers, Joanna Oldham.
Window Wanderland first began nationally in 2015 in Bristol. It was the brainchild of Lucy Reeves Khan, a set designer who was trying to combat the isolation she was suffering following years of chronic illness.
Joanna and fellow organiser, Mary Uren, were inspired to bring the Window Wanderland to their street in 2020, and registered Warwick Road.
“So, we had our first Wanderland in January of 2020, two months before the pandemic hit,” said Joanna. “Of course, nobody had any idea what was to come back then. We were all blissfully ignorant, thinking the world was just going to carry on as usual.”
However, Window Wanderland is perfectly suited to life under Covid.
“It’s a good way of getting out in the fresh air, and you’re not standing cheek-by-jowl with other people,” says Joanna.
“It gets neighbours out and about, chatting together. It's lovely to see families coming out in the evening, taking photos and marvelling at the displays.
“This year, we’ve moved it to February to tie in with half-term, so families can make their creations during the week in time for the weekend.
“There’s no theme at all, whatever you feel inspired to do!"
Ipswich Borough Council has given funds to print leaflets, which have encouraged many to register their homes.
This year, houses will be taking part in Warwick Road, Palmerston Road, Lancaster Road, Alexandra Road, Nottidge Road, Bartholomew Street, Belle Vue Road, Ashmere Grove, Post Mill Close, Upton Close and Grove Lane.
Winter Wanderland for Warwick Village will take place on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 from 6pm to 9pm.