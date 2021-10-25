Suffolk woman celebrates 103rd birthday after beating Covid-19
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
An Ipswich woman is celebrating her 103rd birthday today - after last year surviving after catching the coronavirus.
Florence Lucas received dozens of birthday cards - and had a visit from the mayor to mark her special day.
Florence was born just a few weeks before the First World War ended, more than a century ago on October 25, 1918.
Today at Hazeldell Residential Home, she was joined by family, residents and even children from a local nursery who wanted to bring her gifts and cards, to mark the impressive achievement.
The day featured a game of pass the parcel with the children and plenty of Rod Stewart - her favourite artist.
She also received dozens of birthday cards after the care home asked to see if Florence could get 103 cards for 103 years.
Florence grew up in Rushmere on Renfrew road and worked as a knicker seamstress.
Last year Florence unfortunately caught Covid, but Hazeldell home manager Emma said she was able to brush it off: "It was so strange, it was like she had a little cold.
"She just went off her food a little bit."