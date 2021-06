Published: 7:35 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 7:51 PM June 27, 2021

Rachael Mutch has been found, Suffolk police confirmed (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Police have located a woman who was reported missing from Copdock, near Ipswich.

Rachael Mutch was last seen on a walk in the village at around 4pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was later found safe and well, Suffolk police confirmed.

Officers wished to thank the public in the search for Rachael.