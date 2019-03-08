Gallery

Are you in the Isaacs July photo gallery?

Were you partying at Isaacs on the Quay in Ipswich in July? Picture: LICKLIST Licklist

This month there have been some great pictures taken at Isaacs on the Quay - from ladies enjoying hen parties to groups of friends cooling down after the hot weather we have been having.

Take a look through the latest pictures from Licklist and see if your photograph has made our latest Isaacs gallery.

July has seen smiling partygoers soaking up the atmosphere at the busy Ipswich venue, some even braved fancy dress.

See if you can recognise anyone you know relaxing on the Waterfront and don't forget to tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Read more: Were you pictured braving the storms in Yates this weekend?




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































