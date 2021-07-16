Isaacs on Ipswich waterfront reopens after temporary Covid closure
- Credit: citizenside.com
Popular Ipswich bar and restaurant Isaacs has reopened after it temporarily shut due a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.
The bar, which was a popular destination for people watching the Euros, announced on Wednesday, July 14 that it would be shutting in accordance with government guidance.
Although Isaacs has reopened, it will be closing at an earlier time of 10pm for this week, apart from Dome bookings.
Management announced the reopening in a statement on Facebook, which said: "We are back open this morning from 9am for breakfast.
"We are planning to close at the earlier time of 10pm for the rest of the week, apart from for existing Dome bookings.
"Further updates will be announced in due course."
Hospitality businesses have been hit hard by staff having to self-isolate after being pinged by the NHS Covid app, which has led to calls for a change to the rules.
More than half a million alerts were sent out by the app in a week, according to latest figures.
