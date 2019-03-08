Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Look: A-level student builds her very own shepherd's hut

PUBLISHED: 11:54 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 16 April 2019

Isabelle Tucker, an 18-year-old Ipswich High School student, learned how to make her own shepards hut alongside her A-levels Picture: CLARE DOUGLAS

Isabelle Tucker, an 18-year-old Ipswich High School student, learned how to make her own shepards hut alongside her A-levels Picture: CLARE DOUGLAS

CLARE DOUGLAS

One Ipswich High School student has single-handedly built her own cabin while juggling her A-level studies.

Isabelle built the hut in a barn at her home with her own two hands as part of her studies for an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) Picture: CLARE DOUGLASIsabelle built the hut in a barn at her home with her own two hands as part of her studies for an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) Picture: CLARE DOUGLAS

After 475 metres of timber and nearly 500 hours of labour, 18-year-old Isabelle Tucker's shepherd's hut is very nearly complete.

The full-sized wooden hut was for Ms Tucker's Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which she is completing alongside her A-Levels in economics, geography and design technology.

She said: “Over the past few years I have always enjoyed seeing shepherd's huts at agricultural shows, and having an old wooden flatbed trailer at home, I decided to study the history of shepherd's huts as my EPQ as I wanted to incorporate some of the traditional features in my hut.

“It is not completely finished yet. There is still a fold-down table to make and small wood-burning stove to install.”

The shepards hut is almost finished and already furnished with all the glamping necessities you could wish for Picture: CLARE DOUGLASThe shepards hut is almost finished and already furnished with all the glamping necessities you could wish for Picture: CLARE DOUGLAS

A shepherd's hut was traditionally used as a small, portable all-in-one accommodation for farmers staying in fields for lambing season as early as the 15th century.

They are now used more commercially as 'glamping' accommodation at campsites or music festivals.

Ms Tucker undertook most of the construction herself but did have help for practical reasons.

She said: “Making such a large-scale product meant that I needed help with things such as lifting and holding large pieces of timber, or for safety reasons when using machinery.

“I also had help and advice when learning new techniques and how to operate machinery that I hadn't previously used.

“I was fortunate enough to have a large barn at home which I was able to do most of the construction in, although I had to take it out before fitting the roof as it would have been too tall to get out of the barn door once completed.”

Ms Tucker, who will be going to Nottingham Trent university to study for a degree in furniture and product design, is aiming for a career in product design – but her next project may not as ambitious as her EPQ.

She said: “My family and friends were impressed and surprised by the scale of the project as my previous design work has been on a much smaller scale.

“I'd quite like to try renovating an old hut next rather than start from scratch again.”

Nicola Griffiths, deputy head of Ipswich High School, said: “All of our EPQ projects and presentations this year have been brilliant including Isabelle's incredible shepherd's hut.

“The EPQ is highly valued by universities and we find it really helps to demonstrate the skills and knowledge of our pupils.”

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Skechers named in bid to replace Claire’s and tReds

Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Road closed after corrosive chemical spill in Felixstowe

Suffolk emergency services were called to a chemical spill in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Parents ‘worried for children’s futures’ as speech and language hubs come under threat

Velda Eyles and her twin daughters Juliette and Alexandra, age nine. Picture: VELDA EYLES

‘We will be seen as a scalp... we will have to deliver’ – Chambers looks ahead to League One

Luke Chambers pictured after Ipswich Town's relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich traveller camp moves to Copdock park and ride

The 12 caravans were spotted in the car park on April 12 Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists