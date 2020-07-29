Brothers admit heroin and cocaine supply charges
Two brothers have admitted being involved in the supply of class A drugs in Ipswich and Felixstowe.
Ishmael and Shadrach O’Connor admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.
Ishmael, 31, of Alston Road, Ipswich, and Shadrach O’Connor, 27, of no fixed address, face sentence on October 16, along with Tyrone Clarke, 26, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 22, of no fixed address, and Daniel McCallion, 19, of Eastbourne, who have already admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine from December 9, 2018 to March 19 this year.
The O’Connors had been charged with conspiracy but were re-arraigned and admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs over the same period – into Ipswich in the case of Ishmael O’Connor and into Felixstowe in the case of Shadrach O’Connor.
Shadrach O’Connor was remanded in custody, while his brother was bailed.
