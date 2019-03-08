Ed Sheeran video made me famous - now I'm dancing for Strictly challenge

You may well have seen him in Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video - but now Ipswich's Jack Reddington is strut his stuff in a very different kind of challenge.

Jack, from Washbrook, near Ipswich, starred as the Suffolk popstar's best friend in the video of the singer's ode to Framlingham, which reached number two in the UK charts.

It was a performance seen 370million times on YouTube and earned Jack worldwide recognition.

But while the 20-year-old might not get quite as large an audience at education charity Inspire Suffolk's Strictly charity event in July, he plans to put his all into it just the same.

As a competitor for the event based on the television show Strictly Come Dancing, he will learn to dance with semi-professional volunteers over a 10-week period before a grand final at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, on Saturday, July 20 from 6.30pm.

Starting their journeys last weekend, Jack will aim to become proficient in tango and jive - which are his two selected dances.

"I just thought I would have a go at something new," said Jack.

"It's a new challenge. I am just raring to get going."

However he now wishes he had asked Sheeran for a few dance tips, as the singer himself took to ballroom dancing for his Thinking Out Loud video.

As well as taking part in the dance, Jack will be running a number of fundraising events for Inspire Suffolk - one of which will be a pop quiz on Friday, June 14.

The quiz will take place at Inspire Suffolk's Lindbergh Road base at 7pm and will cover music from the 1970s onwards.

Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling 01473 353191.

Inspire Suffolk aims to help young people facing challenging circumstances build a positive future for themselves.

It runs Prince's Trust Team Programmes to help young people facing difficultuies turn their lives around and also organises personal development programmes and free to access sport sessions.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.inspiresuffolk.org.uk