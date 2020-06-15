E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘Super motivated’ 8-year-old runs marathon for great-gran

15 June, 2020 - 11:01
Jacob Chalklen is running a marathon distance in memory of his great-grandmother. Picture: MARK CHALKLEN

An eight-year-old boy from Kesgrave is running a marathon distance in lockdown as “a positive way of giving back” after St Elizabeth Hospice cared for his great-grandmother.

Margaret Parsons received “invaluable care” at home from the Ipswich hospice before she died of cancer in March 2019.

Keen to give back to the hospice, Jacob Chalklen has taken on the challenge of completing a marathon over several days.

The challenge has been made all the harder as he and his family have been forced to self-isolate, with his 20-month-old brother Henry due in hospital for a small heart operation.

But that has not stopped a determined Jacob from “running in circles” to complete the distance.

“My dad has inspired me by doing four half marathons over four days,” said Jacob.

“He was meant to be doing the Run2Paris challenge, as part of a relay team, at the end of May but it was cancelled because of coronavirus.

“I talked with dad about raising money for charity and I wanted to fundraise for the hospice.

“I did the Ninja Challenge with the hospice two years ago and raised £568.26.

“I wanted to raise lots more, so I’m running the marathon in a month to raise £1,500.”

Proud father Mark said: “Jacob had seen my training and was very keen to do his own challenge. I’m helping him complete the running over a series of days but he is super motivated to take it on and raise lots of money for such a worthy cause.

“The hospice staff gave invaluable care to my nan and support to my family.

“This is a positive way of giving back whilst getting Jacob some personal value out of it too.”

The training has been challenging for Jacob with schools being lockdown too.

“I haven’t had regular fitness for a while as I’m not running at school or playing football,” Jacob said.

“It’s been tough!”

To donate, visit Jacob’s JustGiving page.

