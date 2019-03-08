Man who assaulted girlfriend and police officer jailed

A Felixstowe man who pulled his girlfriend’s hair and punched her in the face then assaulted a police officer trying to arrest him has been jailed for three months.

Kyle Smith was looking at Snapchat messages on his 16-year-old girlfriend’s phone at his house in Chelsworth Road, Felixstowe and a row started, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After punching her in the face and grabbing her hair Smith continued trying to see what was on her phone and she called the police, said Gerard Renouf, prosecuting.

When Smith was being arrested he hit a special constable in the face trying to handcuff him.

Smith, 20, admitted assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker in January.

Judge Martyn Levett said emergency workers needed to be protected.

Phillip Farr, defending, said Smith hadn’t deliberately hit the officer and the incident had happened as he was pulling away because he was upset at being arrested.