Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Man who assaulted girlfriend and police officer jailed

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Felixstowe man who pulled his girlfriend’s hair and punched her in the face then assaulted a police officer trying to arrest him has been jailed for three months.

Kyle Smith was looking at Snapchat messages on his 16-year-old girlfriend’s phone at his house in Chelsworth Road, Felixstowe and a row started, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After punching her in the face and grabbing her hair Smith continued trying to see what was on her phone and she called the police, said Gerard Renouf, prosecuting.

When Smith was being arrested he hit a special constable in the face trying to handcuff him.

Smith, 20, admitted assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker in January.

Judge Martyn Levett said emergency workers needed to be protected.

Phillip Farr, defending, said Smith hadn’t deliberately hit the officer and the incident had happened as he was pulling away because he was upset at being arrested.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Burglar facing jail for house break-in

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘Maybe some edginess comes into their play... we’ve got nothing to lose’ – Lambert on trip to West Brom

Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich Town's equaliser against Reading last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Man who assaulted girlfriend and police officer jailed

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Toy gun seized after imitation weapon pointed at members of the public in Ipswich

Police are continuing to search Grimwade Street and Alexandra Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Boot Room: West Brom’s backlash, securing the left side and picking an Ipswich team for The Hawthorns

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson bring you the latest edition of The Boot Room
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists