Jailed in Suffolk: A man who attacked a student and a 'coward' who stole from an 81-year-old

Joshua Ashton and Cristi Bahica have both been jailed in Ipswich this week.

Here we take a look back at the sentences handed out to Suffolk criminals over the last 10 days.

Cristi Bahica was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Ipswich man Joshua Ashton has been jailed for three years for robbery.

The mugger stole an irreplaceable watch from the wrist of a University of Suffolk student in Ipswich’s Isaacs on the Quay bar.

He punched and threatened to stab the man before stealing his Hublot watch – worth at least £4,000 and given as an 18th birthday gift from the victim’s father.

The 26-year-old of Back Hamlet approached the student, sitting upstairs at Isaacs on the Quay with a friend, and asked about his watch before leaving to make a phone call and returning with one of the men.

Mr Shaw said the victim had been left scared to leave campus and that the robbery had interfered with his studies.

He said the watch was insured, but was a cherished 18th birthday present from his father, and was worth between £4,000 and £8,000.

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery

Third ‘coward’ jailed for ganging up and stealing from 81-year-old man

Cristi Bahica was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court this week after being among a gang that invaded the home of an 81-year-old Ipswich man in 2018.

The 23-year-old has been jailed for taking part in what a detective called one of the most cowardly crimes she had ever dealt with.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm on August 22, 2018, a group of males turned up at the victim’s home in the Handford Road area.

Believing them to be workmen dealing with a local gas leak, the victim answered the door and was forced back inside, where he was watched over while two of the gang searched every room.

One emerged from the kitchen with a sheathed knife and held it to the man’s neck.

Two then walked him to a cashpoint to withdraw cash.

On their return, another five males were inside the property and stole £100 from the victim’s pocket, along with his mobile phone and some tobacco, before all leaving at about 1am.

Joshua Haynes was jailed for four years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine

Drug dealer back in business day after police confiscated phone

Joshua Haynes has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after he twice replaced confiscated phones to let customers know he was back ‘online’.

He waited until the day after police seized his first phone to announce he had a new number for customers to buy heroin and cocaine.

When officers seized his second mobile, the 26-year-old acquired a third number to send out bulk messages to users and ‘re-up’ with drugs from other dealers.

Haynes was initially arrested after police raided his Shackleton Road home and seized his mobile in May last year.

Prosecutor Isobel Ascherson said another raid two months later led to the discovery of a second phone, which he then replaced in order to continue dealing into the new year.

When arrested again in May, the third phone showed more evidence of contact with another suspected dealer’s number in an attempt to restock with drugs.

After denying involvement in drug supply during two previous interviews, Haynes came clean when shown all the evidence and told police he had found God.

Find out more about the court case here.