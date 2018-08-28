Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

PUBLISHED: 07:08 14 December 2018

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A fraudster cheated the system to illegally sub-let her council home for her own “greedy profit” - and then bought it at a huge discount, a court heard.

Janice George has now been jailed for the fraud after she lied to Ipswich Borough Council to cut almost £50,000 off the asking price of her council home.

Branding the decision “cynical and pre-meditated”, Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced George, aged 60, to 10 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court.

George falsely claimed she had lived at the property in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, for five years, using the right to buy scheme to purchase a £70,000 home for just £21,000 - a 70% discount - in 2015.

She was in fact living with a partner in Wallace Road and renting the Ulster Avenue flat to others for up to £450 per month in that time.

Between 2010 and 2015, it was estimated that George had received almost £27,000 in rent and letting agent fees.

At her sentencing hearing on Thursday, December 13, Judge Overbury said: “Depriving the council of a home for personal financial gain is the action of a fraudster who cheats the system for their own greedy profit, which is exactly what you did.”

George was given a custodial sentence despite her age and this being her first offence.

She will spend 10 months of her sentence behind bars and an additional 10 months on licence.

Siobhan Martin, audit partnership manager at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We are pleased with the sentence passed by Ipswich Crown Court, which reflects the seriousness of her offence.

“This person could afford to and chose to sub-let the property and live in another house. This was not somebody in difficult circumstances.

“This was greed and caused a significant impact to Ipswich taxpayers.”

The council will be pushing to recover the flat, as well as the proceeds of George sub-letting the property.

Specialist financial investigators at the council will aim to get as much of the money repaid as possible at an additional hearing in 2019.

Councillor Martin Cook, portfolio holder for resources at Ipswich Borough Council, added: “We take a zero tolerance approach to any type of fraud and our specialist investigators will pursue anybody who commits this type of crime.”

Topic Tags:

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

33 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A fraudster cheated the system to illegally sub-let her council home for her own “greedy profit” - and then bought it at a huge discount, a court heard.

Gallery Will you be wearing your Christmas jumpers today?

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Brookside pre school in their Christmas jumpers for charity. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Today people from all around the country will be pulling on a silly sweater and getting into the festive spirit in aid of the Save the Children charity.

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Yesterday, 18:13 Jessica Hill
Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

Retailers in Ipswich say they feel betrayed by Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) for giving the go ahead to a christmas craft market, at a time when many stores are battling to stay afloat.

Video Why this holiday destination is fully-booked months in advance

Yesterday, 20:04 Megan Aldous
Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A holiday cottage owner has credited her success in a national award scheme to her staff - who judges say are like ‘gold dust’.

Midge Ure brings Vienna and Ultravox back to Ipswich for anniversary gig

Yesterday, 19:56 Andrew Clarke
Midge Ure, songwriter and frontman of Ultravox, is bringing the sound of Vienna to Ipswich as part of a 40th anniversary tour Photo: Midge Ure

Midge Ure, one of the prime innovators of 1980s electronic pop, will be marking the 40th anniversary of Ultravox and the hit album Vienna with a special tour. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke takes a walk down an atmospheric memory lane

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

Yesterday, 17:55 Tom Potter
Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

Where in Suffolk does it take over 20 hours to download a film?

Yesterday, 21:33 Dominic Moffitt  and Katy Sandalls
Work has been ongoing to improve Suffolk's broadband for a number of years: Councillor Mark Bee, councillor Michael Gower and councillor Sir Peter Batho with Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey at the opening of the upgraded Saxmundham broadband unit Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

New research has revealed vast differences in the broadband speeds being experienced by internet users across Suffolk.

Waxing lyrical with Suffolk candle-makers Ayra Candles

Yesterday, 18:07 Jessica Hill
Jenny Hogg and Lina Hogg from Arya Candles. Picture: Penny Morgan

Today the luxury candle market is booming, and while it’s still dominated by giants like Yankee Candle, which takes up 46% of the market, a number of smaller firms are lighting up the sector too - especially in the festive season.

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

Yesterday, 17:02 Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

Yesterday, 16:59 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Most read

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide