Threatening behaviour lands convict back in jail just days after release

Jason Fayers was recalled to Norwich prison Picture: KEIRON TOVELL

An Ipswich man was returned to jail for threatening support service staff just three days after being set free.

Jason Fayers threatened staff at Sanderson House, in Museum Street, after being told his appointment with a prison link worker had been moved to the nearby police station due to his aggressive behaviour during a previous meeting.

The 37-year-old, who had been released from prison on licence just three days before the incident on December 23, was recalled to jail the following day.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court from Norwich prison to admit racially aggravated harassment, threatening behaviour, two counts of possessing class B drugs and resisting arrest.

Fayers, of London Road, asked if any male staff wanted to accompany him outside to “have a go” before telling one: “If I see you in Norwich prison, I’ll pull you into my cell and do you”.

He then directed a homophobic insult at a senior member of staff who attempted to intervene.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said his aggression continued towards a police officer who he subjected to racial abuse.

“He then resisted officers in custody and had to be put on the floor,” she added.

“When searched, he was found with a quantity of cannabis and white powder, which he disclosed was amphetamine.”

Fayers, who was recalled the next day until April 9, also admitted stealing a locked bicycle in Bury St Edmunds on August 19.

The £300 bike was later found with £50 worth of damage.

Lyndon Davies, duty solicitor, said Fayers accepted his behaviour may have caused fear or distress.

“He was recalled to prison and has, effectively, been serving time for what he’s done,” added Mr Davies, who said Fayers was due to appear at court for the theft in January, but was not produced on video link from prison.

“I suggest it would be disproportionate to impose a sentence beyond his release date, not only due to the level of seriousness of the offences, but also procedural fairness had he been dealt with for the theft at an earlier date,” he added.

Fayers was handed an eight-week jail term and ordered to pay a total of £280 in compensation to the police officer and member of staff he abused, along with £50 for the damage caused to the bike.