Objections raised to proposed Woodbridge youth and arts centre

PUBLISHED: 16:57 18 January 2019

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

Archant

Plans to build a £3million new youth and arts centre have been met with serious objections.

An application for outline planning permission for the Jetty Lane Community Youth and Arts Centre in Woodbridge is being examined by Suffolk Coastal District Council.

While the majority of comments on the plans have been positive, serious objections which described the site as “wholly inappropriate” have been made from a London-based town planning consultants representing “a number of local interests”, none of whom have been named.

They list a number of “fundamental concerns” about areas such as the building’s site and height, describing the latter as “wholly incongruous” and “vastly over-dominant”.

Other concerns raised by the representation included objections to the site’s potential noise and increase in traffic that the centre could bring once in use.

The concerns are shared by other individual objectors who have described the increase in traffic as “potentially dangerous” and the building itself as “generally too big for the site and area”.

A spokesman for Jetty Lane said many of the issues raised had already been discussed and resolved with the council and the majority of feedback on the proposal has been positive.

In terms of height they said the sill height of upper level office windows had been moved to be above the eye line of people in the area and the building will be of a comparable height to nearby Deben View.

They added that a noise survey had been carried out and that they were working with planning officers to look at potential highways issues in the area.

The spokesman said: “The majority of comments received were very much in favour of both the building use and the design and appearance of Jetty Lane.

“Within a context of serving the community, it is difficult to see how a community building replacing another community building could be considered inappropriate.

“We believe it will work very well especially in the context of the other facilities in the immediate area.”

Many others supported the plans for the centre describing it as “exciting”, “well designed” with one comment saying that: “This will be a valued and much needed community resource.”

It’s not known when the application will go before the planning committee at SCDC.

