News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Diversity is the way forward' — Ipswich photographer explores melting pot

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:30 AM April 27, 2021   
Footballer Abbie, photographed by Ipswich's John Ferguson

Footballer Abbie, photographed by Ipswich's John Ferguson - Credit: John Ferguson

An award-winning photographer who moved to Suffolk more than 10 years ago is exploring how the Afro-Caribbean and minority communities came to call this place their home.

John Ferguson is the creative behind the acclaimed Black Britannia exhibition, which was displayed on the Cornhill, and has recently taken on his latest project Black Suffolk, which starts in May.

The award-winning photographer is passionate about exploring the roots of communities in Ipswich, after moving here from London to settle with his family.

Brazilian football icon Pele photographed by John Ferguson

Brazilian football icon Pele photographed by John Ferguson - Credit: John Ferguson

"The Cranes factory was a big employer," he explained. "It was the main reason for many people why they came to Ipswich from the Caribbean.

"The company actually went over to the Caribbean to recruit and entice people to move over for work in the steel factories and firms like Ransomes.

"I've always had this curiosity about the communities here; Romanian, Afro-Caribbean, Kurdish, Iranian, Bangladeshi — how did they come to be here, some of them are four generations on now, what drew them here and why did they stay?"

American troops from Fort Richardson in Alaska at the Kandahar airbase photographed by John

American troops from Fort Richardson in Alaska at the Kandahar airbase photographed by John - Credit: John Ferguson

Though Ipswich is more diverse than Suffolk as a whole, Mr Ferguson is keen to highlight the pockets of minority communities living in rural areas such as Lowestoft or Bury St Edmunds. 

This project will hopefully serve not only as a history lesson to younger generations, but also reach a broader audience as an educational piece.

Most Read

  1. 1 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  2. 2 Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed
  3. 3 Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire
  1. 4 Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash
  2. 5 Driver suffers head injury in crash near Felixstowe seafront
  3. 6 Jewellery stolen in burglary near Ipswich
  4. 7 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  5. 8 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
  6. 9 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village

Based on the theme of home, he will be photographing people in their houses, with objects that make them feel at home, or in a setting which they feel represents their sense of belonging.

"I know race is a contentious topic," the 56-year-old added. "But this can bring about knowledge.

"When I first came here it was very insular and sometimes quite suffocating — I kept my head down and got on with it, but now it's changed and people are more open minded.

John has photographed many small communities in Suffolk, such as banger racing in Ipswich

John has photographed many small communities in Suffolk, such as banger racing in Ipswich - Credit: John Ferguson

"Only by highlighting these communities will people understand more about their home and we all need to open our eyes a little more and welcome new people in.

"Diversity is the way forward."

Black Suffolk is part of the Aspire Black Suffolk project, bringing activities such as African cooking classes, DJ sets and murals to Ipswich this summer.

Heritage
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

'It looked really bad' - neighbours describe house fire in Ipswich street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Saturn Road incident

Ipswich street blocked after reports of petrol smell

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Ipswich among country's biggest spenders after lockdown

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Jennings Bet in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich closed last year. Photo: Archant.

Rapidly growing pizza chain gets approval for Ipswich restaurant

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon