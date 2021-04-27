'Diversity is the way forward' — Ipswich photographer explores melting pot
- Credit: John Ferguson
An award-winning photographer who moved to Suffolk more than 10 years ago is exploring how the Afro-Caribbean and minority communities came to call this place their home.
John Ferguson is the creative behind the acclaimed Black Britannia exhibition, which was displayed on the Cornhill, and has recently taken on his latest project Black Suffolk, which starts in May.
The award-winning photographer is passionate about exploring the roots of communities in Ipswich, after moving here from London to settle with his family.
"The Cranes factory was a big employer," he explained. "It was the main reason for many people why they came to Ipswich from the Caribbean.
"The company actually went over to the Caribbean to recruit and entice people to move over for work in the steel factories and firms like Ransomes.
"I've always had this curiosity about the communities here; Romanian, Afro-Caribbean, Kurdish, Iranian, Bangladeshi — how did they come to be here, some of them are four generations on now, what drew them here and why did they stay?"
Though Ipswich is more diverse than Suffolk as a whole, Mr Ferguson is keen to highlight the pockets of minority communities living in rural areas such as Lowestoft or Bury St Edmunds.
This project will hopefully serve not only as a history lesson to younger generations, but also reach a broader audience as an educational piece.
Most Read
- 1 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
- 2 Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed
- 3 Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire
- 4 Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash
- 5 Driver suffers head injury in crash near Felixstowe seafront
- 6 Jewellery stolen in burglary near Ipswich
- 7 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
- 8 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
- 9 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
Based on the theme of home, he will be photographing people in their houses, with objects that make them feel at home, or in a setting which they feel represents their sense of belonging.
"I know race is a contentious topic," the 56-year-old added. "But this can bring about knowledge.
"When I first came here it was very insular and sometimes quite suffocating — I kept my head down and got on with it, but now it's changed and people are more open minded.
"Only by highlighting these communities will people understand more about their home and we all need to open our eyes a little more and welcome new people in.
"Diversity is the way forward."
Black Suffolk is part of the Aspire Black Suffolk project, bringing activities such as African cooking classes, DJ sets and murals to Ipswich this summer.