Ipswich man visiting every football stadium in country to raise funds for mental health charity

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM August 2, 2021   
Suffolk young peoples health project in Ipswich

Joshua Ramsey, from Ipswich, is travelling to every football stadium in the country to raise money for a mental health charity - Credit: Joshua Ramsey

An Ipswich man is travelling to every football stadium in the country as a way of raising money for a mental health charity that is "extremely" close to his heart. 

Joshua Ramsey, 21, who has had his own struggles with mental health, has taken on the challenge to raise as much money for the Suffolk Young People's Health Project in Ipswich as he can. 

Joshua Ramsey is hoping to finish he trip by next week

Joshua Ramsey is hoping to finish he trip by next week - Credit: Joshua Ramsey

The charity works to provide services which will improve the health and well-being of people aged between 16 and 35. 

Mr Ramsey has been travelling around the country for the past two weeks, visiting football stadiums as part of his fundraiser. 

He has currently visited 64 of the 92 football stadiums and is expecting to finish his trip by next Monday.

"I originally just wanted to do it for fun because I am a football mad fan but two or three days into the journey I was thinking about going home because I am physically and mentally exhausted and it is a lot tougher than people think," he said. 

So far Joshua Ramsey has been travelling for 14 days visiting all the football stadiums in the country

So far Joshua Ramsey has been travelling for 14 days visiting all the football stadiums in the country - Credit: Joshua Ramsey

"So I thought, how can I give myself a purpose? I thought two months ago I was in hospital myself due to mental health, so I thought if I can do anything to help a charity out then that will be good and worth doing."

Mr Ramsey and his partner have been living in his car and tents for the past fortnight and he said he is looking forward to getting back to his own bed. 

The Arsenal super fan urged people who are suffering with mental health problems to speak out about them. 

"Speak out and talk about it," he said. 

Joshua Ramsey said he was so excited to visit the Arsenal stadium 

Joshua Ramsey said he was so excited to visit the Arsenal stadium - Credit: Joshua Ramsey

"That was one of my main issues I let them bottle up and beat me up on the inside. Just try and do something like I am to take your mind off it.

"When I set off for this journey two weeks ago in Ipswich, I had only been out of hospital four weeks myself and I have noticed a difference in my mood and outlook on things already." 

Josh Ramsey started off his trip at his home town football club Ipswich Town

Joshua Ramsey started off his trip at his home town football club Ipswich Town - Credit: Joshua Ramsey

A GoFundMe page has been set up for any donations. 


