Jailed so far in June: A fake gunman and a teen who cultivated a cannabis farm

Three men have been jailed so far in June 2020. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A ‘self-sabotaging’ prisoner, a camo-clad fake gunman and a teenager who ran a cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt have all been sentenced to time in prison this month.

David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Camo-clad fake gunman jailed for ‘alarming’ incident

David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court after he was caught dressed in camouflage gear and in possession of fake guns in Stowmarket.

The 41-year-old was arrested after police were called to Station Road in Stowmarket on the evening of April 11.

Heath admitted two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 12 months in jail – plus five months for breach of a suspended sentence for knife possession in 2019.

Detective Sergeant Paul Cappleman, from Bury St Edmunds CID, said: “Heath was walking around the town, dressed in camouflage gear with imitation firearms, which would have caused considerable alarm to those individuals that saw him.”

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jailed teen cultivated cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court after cultivating a commercial scale cannabis factory in Ipswich to pay for being smuggled into the country.

The 19-year-old was put straight to work tending the operation inside a one-bedroom flat after being brought into the UK by truck, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The Albanian national told police he was working to pay off a debt incurred from his illegal transportation to the country, but offered no comment to questions during a recorded interview.

Mr Butcher said the flat contained 43 female cannabis plants, nearing maturity, with a potential yield of up to 3.6kg and worth up to £36,000 on the street.

Scott Chandler, who has been sentenced to time in jail after absconding from Hollesley Bay free prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Scott Chandler, who has been sentenced to time in jail after absconding from Hollesley Bay free prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

An inmate with a history of making death threats has been returned to jail after walking away from an open prison for the second time.

Scott Chandler, 48, walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls on Friday, May 8 and handed himself in at Woodbridge railway station about eight later.

He was serving an indeterminate sentence, and was handed another 16-week term after admitting escaping from custody at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Goodin told Chandler: “It’s impossible, for those of us less institutionalised than you appear to be, to understand why you might have done this.

“The most obvious explanation seems to be that you wanted to get out of Hollesley Bay.”

