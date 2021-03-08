News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star

Kathleen celebrates 100th birthday in style despite lockdown

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:05 PM March 8, 2021   
Kathleen Cage celebrating her 100th birthday at Prince George House in Ipswich

Kathleen Cage celebrating her 100th birthday at Prince George House in Ipswich - Credit: Care UK

A Suffolk great-great-grandma has celebrated her 100th birthday in style despite lockdown - and says she has had a "really lovely, happy life.”

Kathleen Cage, who lived in Melton for many years, received a birthday message from the Queen, and was joined by residents and staff at Prince George House in Mansbrook Boulevard, Ipswich, to toast the occasion.

Revealing the secret of her long life, Mrs Cage said: “Honestly – my secret is that I have had a really lovely, happy life.”

The special birthday during February included a safe family visit, using the home's new visiting suite.

And the home's head chef, Caroline, baked a 100th birthday cake decorated with candles that looked like tiny Champagne bottles.

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Prince George House, which is run by Care UK, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Kathleen’s birthday, and although we may be in lockdown, we still made sure we marked the occasion in style.

“From decorating the home, to baking a cake fit for the Queen – the day certainly was one to remember!”

Kathleen Cage blowing out her 100th birthday candles

Kathleen Cage blowing out her 100th birthday candles - Credit: Care UK

Mrs Cage was one of four children, and grew up in Eye and met her husband, Charles, in the early 1940s.

The couple married in 1943 and moved to Cambridge when Mr Cage joined the RAF. Mrs Cage worked for Pie Electronics and she also had many hobbies, including knitting, crocheting and dress making.

After Mr Cage left the forces, the couple moved to Melton, where Mrs Cage began working at St Audry’s Hospital, before working in the kitchen at Woodbridge Primary School.

Enjoying both gardening and cooking, Mrs Cage won the title of being Melton’s "champion sweet pea grower" for several years in a row, and was also well-known for her delicious cheese straws.

Mrs Cage has three children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great children, who she loves dearly.

She has lived at Prince George House in Ipswich since 2017, and loves playing games of bingo and Scrabble with other residents.


