News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Care home donates special Easter treats to NHS

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:26 PM April 6, 2021   
Alan and staff from the care home hand over their thanks to frontline workers

Alan and staff from the care home hand over their thanks to frontline workers - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Alice Grange care home in Kesgrave has donated hand-made Easter hampers to NHS frontline workers including paramedics, ambulance crews and out-patient teams.

The 85-bed home, run by , Barchester Healthcare, has been spreading a little Easter happiness this week by thanking NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.

One resident, Alan, was able to handover a hamper to one of the ambulance crews based at Ipswich Hospital whilst attending an appointment for his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Alan thanked the team for their dedication and hard work during the pandemic.

Andrea Crowley, general manager at the home, said: “We want all the NHS workers to know how important they are to us here at Alice Grange.

"It was so nice to see how happy the residents were to create these hampers and then get them delivered by the activities team - and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

You may also want to watch:

Easter

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Richard Stewart, 75, is missing

Updated

Missing 75-year-old found safe and well

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The airsoft pistol found on a litter pick in Chantry today

Environment News

Armed police called after airgun found during litter pick

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus