Published: 1:26 PM April 6, 2021

Alan and staff from the care home hand over their thanks to frontline workers - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Alice Grange care home in Kesgrave has donated hand-made Easter hampers to NHS frontline workers including paramedics, ambulance crews and out-patient teams.

The 85-bed home, run by , Barchester Healthcare, has been spreading a little Easter happiness this week by thanking NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.

One resident, Alan, was able to handover a hamper to one of the ambulance crews based at Ipswich Hospital whilst attending an appointment for his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Alan thanked the team for their dedication and hard work during the pandemic.

Andrea Crowley, general manager at the home, said: “We want all the NHS workers to know how important they are to us here at Alice Grange.

"It was so nice to see how happy the residents were to create these hampers and then get them delivered by the activities team - and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”