News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Superheroes called on for this weekend's Kesgrave Fun Run

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:25 AM August 4, 2021   
The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: GREGG B

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, August 8 - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Kesgrave publican is looking forward to a day of smiles and laughter at the town's annual fun run – this year in honour of key workers.

Debbie McCallum and her team at The Bell pub are hosting the 5k fun run on August 8, with participants encouraged to wear superhero costumes in honour of NHS staff and critical workers.

Spider-Man and his fellow superheroes have returned to Kesgrave Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Kesgrave Spider-Man is one of many superheroes involved in this year's fun run - Credit: Archant

Among confirmed entries include the town's Spider-Man, Batman and Robin and The Flash.

Mrs McCallum said: "I'm really looking forward to it – it would be great to see people lining the streets to cheer them on.

"The Kesgrave fun day last week was a huge success, so it will be great to have some fun again on Sunday and feel that sense of normality.

"We'll be putting on a 'Bell Fest' at the pub in the afternoon too."

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run in 2019

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Entries can still be made on the day of the run, with adults priced at £5 and children £1. Registration opens at 9am.

More information can be found here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
  3. 3 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
  1. 4 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
  2. 5 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
  3. 6 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
  4. 7 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
  5. 8 Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
  6. 9 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

Suffolk Live

Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash 

Updated

Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus