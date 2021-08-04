Superheroes called on for this weekend's Kesgrave Fun Run
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A Kesgrave publican is looking forward to a day of smiles and laughter at the town's annual fun run – this year in honour of key workers.
Debbie McCallum and her team at The Bell pub are hosting the 5k fun run on August 8, with participants encouraged to wear superhero costumes in honour of NHS staff and critical workers.
Among confirmed entries include the town's Spider-Man, Batman and Robin and The Flash.
Mrs McCallum said: "I'm really looking forward to it – it would be great to see people lining the streets to cheer them on.
"The Kesgrave fun day last week was a huge success, so it will be great to have some fun again on Sunday and feel that sense of normality.
"We'll be putting on a 'Bell Fest' at the pub in the afternoon too."
Entries can still be made on the day of the run, with adults priced at £5 and children £1. Registration opens at 9am.
More information can be found here.
