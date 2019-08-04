Traffic woes persist outside Kesgrave school despite high number of cyclists

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic problems persist outside one of Suffolk's biggest schools - despite its success in encouraging huge numbers of students to cycle to school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School, near Ipswich, has the highest rate of children who cycle to school every day of anywhere in the UK, with between 700 and 800 students preferring two wheels to a lift with mum and dad.

The large number - also one of the highest rates in Europe - is largely driven by the strong network of cycle paths in the Grange Farm area, which allows pupils to ride safely to and from school largely without using roads.

"People can get pretty much anywhere by bike, without having to go anywhere by roads," said deputy headteacher Tim Legg.

You may also want to watch:

With approximately 1,900 students attending the school, the large numbers choosing to cycle can only have helped traffic problems at its Main Road site and made congestion easier than it might have been.

But while Mr Legg said that "planners have been very good about putting in cycleways" at Grange Farm, he added: "As the area has grown, the road infrastructure hasn't necessarily kept pace.

"We do still have a huge amount of traffic issues at the front of the school and we are looking to work with the council to see what we can do about that."

He said that parking problems outside the school mean that teachers often have to walk students taking the bus to school over the road, to ensure their safety.

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said "We are aware of the school's concerns and are happy to meet with representatives of the school to address any outstanding issues."

■ What do you think of the traffic problems outside Kesgrave High School? Comment below or write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk