Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic woes persist outside Kesgrave school despite high number of cyclists

04 August, 2019 - 07:00
Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic problems persist outside one of Suffolk's biggest schools - despite its success in encouraging huge numbers of students to cycle to school.

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School, near Ipswich, has the highest rate of children who cycle to school every day of anywhere in the UK, with between 700 and 800 students preferring two wheels to a lift with mum and dad.

The large number - also one of the highest rates in Europe - is largely driven by the strong network of cycle paths in the Grange Farm area, which allows pupils to ride safely to and from school largely without using roads.

"People can get pretty much anywhere by bike, without having to go anywhere by roads," said deputy headteacher Tim Legg.

You may also want to watch:

With approximately 1,900 students attending the school, the large numbers choosing to cycle can only have helped traffic problems at its Main Road site and made congestion easier than it might have been.

But while Mr Legg said that "planners have been very good about putting in cycleways" at Grange Farm, he added: "As the area has grown, the road infrastructure hasn't necessarily kept pace.

"We do still have a huge amount of traffic issues at the front of the school and we are looking to work with the council to see what we can do about that."

He said that parking problems outside the school mean that teachers often have to walk students taking the bus to school over the road, to ensure their safety.

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said "We are aware of the school's concerns and are happy to meet with representatives of the school to address any outstanding issues."

■ What do you think of the traffic problems outside Kesgrave High School? Comment below or write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic woes persist outside Kesgrave school despite high number of cyclists

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl is among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Andrew Kinsella, 27, has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Live weekend updates from across Suffolk and north Essex

Keep up to date with all the breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunday Snap: A lucky escape for Huws, Holy water and a quick ‘retirement’ U-turn

Luke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

Festival of Wheels brings thousands to fun weekend at Trinity Park

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists