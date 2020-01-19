Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Kesgrave Kitchen back in 1937, when it was named Tom's Cafe Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A young family say they are raring to go after taking over a popular breakfast cafe in Kesgrave.

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kesgrave Kitchen in Main Road has been taken over by the Sciortino family, who hope to make the cafe into a community hub for families in the local area.

Previously known for its full English breakfasts, the Sciortinos hope to also include new healthier and popular options like smashed avocado on toast while giving the interior a full refurbishment.

Chris Sciortino, 30, who met his wife Emma while travelling the world, will be taking over on the griddle - having learned the trade at the cafe since November.

Mr Sciortino, who was handed the keys last Thursday, said: "We live on Grange Farm and wanted a new family challenge - hopefully something the kids can get involved in when they're older.

Molly, Emma, Chris and Hugo Sciortino at Kesgrave Kitchen, which they hope to soon refurbish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Molly, Emma, Chris and Hugo Sciortino at Kesgrave Kitchen, which they hope to soon refurbish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Me and Emma have always said we'd like to run our own cafe, and have a job where the family could be in the centre of it.

"The place felt like it has that kind of community feel and we'd like to carry that on and be a big part of the community."

The cafe had previously been owned by Paul Driver, who took over the business in 1978 with brother Peter and wife Carol.

Before then, the cafe had been known as Tom's Cafe from 1937 to 1972, when it was renamed as it is today.

The family also hope to transform the cafe's garden by adding new tables, chairs and a children's play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The family also hope to transform the cafe's garden by adding new tables, chairs and a children's play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

But the young family said they are looking to the future rather than looking back at its past as a greasy spoon.

As well as refurbishing inside, the family hope to expand outdoors into the back garden and install new tables and a children's play area.

Mr Sciortino said: "We want to give people that family feel and somewhere they can come to relax - we don't want it to be a place that just does big breakfasts.

"You see a lot of mums walking their children to and from school and it would be great to offer them a place to come in, have a cup of tea and a cake or scone.

"This really is our new adventure, we've never done anything like this before but are looking forward to the future."

To mark so-called "Blue Monday", commonly referred to as the most depressing day of the year, the cafe will be offering a free cup of tea to all customers.

The cafe will be open six days a week, with the couple looking to spend quality time with children Hugo and Olivia and new puppy Molly on Sundays.