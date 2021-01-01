Video
WATCH: Drone footage shows New Year's Eve fireworks over Kesgrave
Published: 7:00 PM January 1, 2021
- Credit: Paul Cook
Fireworks were set off across Suffolk as the clock ticked past midnight yesterday evening, marking the start of 2021 - and this drone footage caught the best of the display over Kesgrave.
The footage taken by drone enthusiast Paul Cook shows the display, which lit up the sky last night.
The New Year celebration was somewhat muted across the county with residents following tier 4 coronavirus restriction on the big night.
Those celebrating had to do so at home with parties and gatherings cancelled.
Many personal fireworks displays could be seen over Ipswich with fireworks being set off throughout the night.
However, the evening peaked at midnight which is when Mr Cook's drone caught this colourful display.
