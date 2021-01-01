WATCH: Drone footage shows New Year's Eve fireworks over Kesgrave

Video

Published: 7:00 PM January 1, 2021

A drone caught the New Year's Eve fireworks over Kesgrave. - Credit: Paul Cook

Fireworks were set off across Suffolk as the clock ticked past midnight yesterday evening, marking the start of 2021 - and this drone footage caught the best of the display over Kesgrave.

The footage taken by drone enthusiast Paul Cook shows the display, which lit up the sky last night.

The New Year celebration was somewhat muted across the county with residents following tier 4 coronavirus restriction on the big night.

Many Kesgrave residents had private fireworks displays at midnight on Ney Year's Eve. - Credit: Paul Cook

Those celebrating had to do so at home with parties and gatherings cancelled.

Many personal fireworks displays could be seen over Ipswich with fireworks being set off throughout the night.

Fireworks over Kesgrave were caught on drone footage. - Credit: Paul Cook

However, the evening peaked at midnight which is when Mr Cook's drone caught this colourful display.