Police Kestrel team remains stationed outside Kesgrave High School
PUBLISHED: 15:17 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 09 September 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
Officers from Suffolk police’s Kestrel team remain stationed outside Kesgrave High School to offer reassurance to pupils and their families following the shooting of a Year 11 pupil.
The team, which formed earlier this year, has been stationed outside the school following the horrific incident in the town on Monday, September 7.
The pupil, who is aged 15 and was allegedly shot in the face, remains in a critical condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.
MORE: Alleged Kesgrave shooter appears in court
Although detectives are treating the shooting as an isolated incident, a police presence is set to remain outside the school in the coming days to provide reassurance to local families.
In a tweet yesterday, staff at the high school praised students for their handling of the incident.
The tweet read: “Students have been simply amazing today. Calm and focussed in class and clearly glad to be back in school.
“A very difficult time for the school community but all supporting each other.”
MORE: Video explains timeline of Kesgrave shooting
Another 15-year-old boy is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later today charged with attempted murder.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.