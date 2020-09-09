Police Kestrel team remains stationed outside Kesgrave High School

Officers from the Kestrel team outside Kesgrave High School following shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Officers from Suffolk police’s Kestrel team remain stationed outside Kesgrave High School to offer reassurance to pupils and their families following the shooting of a Year 11 pupil.

Friends Way has now reopened but a strong police presence remains nearby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Friends Way has now reopened but a strong police presence remains nearby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The team, which formed earlier this year, has been stationed outside the school following the horrific incident in the town on Monday, September 7.

The pupil, who is aged 15 and was allegedly shot in the face, remains in a critical condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Although detectives are treating the shooting as an isolated incident, a police presence is set to remain outside the school in the coming days to provide reassurance to local families.

A police presence is set to remain outside Kesgrave High School for the coming days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A police presence is set to remain outside Kesgrave High School for the coming days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In a tweet yesterday, staff at the high school praised students for their handling of the incident.

The tweet read: “Students have been simply amazing today. Calm and focussed in class and clearly glad to be back in school.

“A very difficult time for the school community but all supporting each other.”

Another 15-year-old boy is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later today charged with attempted murder.