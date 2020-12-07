Kesgrave shooting: Boy due in court for plea hearing
- Credit: Archant
A teenage boy is due to appear in court on Monday accused of the attempted murder of another boy in Kesgrave.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court for a 15-year-old boy charged over the shooting of another 15-year-old boy in the Grange Farm area on Monday, September 7.
The defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
A provisional trial date has been set for January 25.
Police have previously confirmed that a 15-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries following the incident. He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later regained consciousness but remained in intensive care.
You may also want to watch:
A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested in Ipswich shortly afterwards.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 10 ‘We need to come down to Tier 1’ - business leader’s plea to bring infection rates down