E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man denies being part of cocaine dealing conspiracy

PUBLISHED: 13:20 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 08 June 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied being part of a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Ipswich.

Kieran O’Sullivan, 26, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday after being charged in connection with the seizure of 1.5kg of suspected cocaine, £30,000 cash and a hydraulic press from different locations in Ipswich and Horley, in Surrey, on Friday, May 8.

O’Sullivan, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich was charged with a total of five offences.

You may also want to watch:

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine but denied being concerned in the chain of supply or being part of a conspiracy to supply drugs in the town.

He also admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and criminal property – namely about £2,000 cash.

O’Sullivan faces trial over conspiracy to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in September.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Surrey man and 26-year-old Ipswich woman arrested on suspicion of drug offences remain under investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man denies being part of cocaine dealing conspiracy

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alton Water reopens services as lockdown is lifted

Alton Water's new miniature golf course is one of its services reopening to customers as lockdown is eased. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Teenagers appear in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24