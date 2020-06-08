Ipswich man denies being part of cocaine dealing conspiracy

A man has denied being part of a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Ipswich.

Kieran O’Sullivan, 26, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday after being charged in connection with the seizure of 1.5kg of suspected cocaine, £30,000 cash and a hydraulic press from different locations in Ipswich and Horley, in Surrey, on Friday, May 8.

O’Sullivan, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich was charged with a total of five offences.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine but denied being concerned in the chain of supply or being part of a conspiracy to supply drugs in the town.

He also admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and criminal property – namely about £2,000 cash.

O’Sullivan faces trial over conspiracy to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in September.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Surrey man and 26-year-old Ipswich woman arrested on suspicion of drug offences remain under investigation.